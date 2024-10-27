From hinterland dreams to legal reality: Paula Gomes becomes an attorney-at-law

PAULA Gomes, born and raised in the indigenous village of Paramakatoi, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), has defied all odds to become an attorney-at-law. The 27-year-old woman’s story is one of determination and resilience that inspires others to dream big.

Her petition to practise law in and around the courts of Guyana was presented by attorney-at-law Oneka Archer-Caulder before Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, SC at the High Court in Georgetown, on October 17, 2024.

In presenting her petition, Archer-Caulder portrayed the former President’s College student as an exceptional young woman with an outstanding character, deeply committed to her family, dedicated to hard work, and possessing a genuine passion for the law.

Archer-Caulder reflected on the guidance she provided to the young lawyer. According to her, she emphasised to Gomes the importance of maintaining high ethical and moral standards in the legal profession. Archer-Caulder highlighted that the law is dynamic—it evolves constantly—so she advised Gomes to commit to lifelong learning.

She also said that she has conveyed to Gomes the importance of respecting the court, its judicial officers and her fellow attorneys as a fundamental aspect of practising law with integrity.

Justice George, reflecting on Gomes’s journey from Paramakatoi, expressed admiration for her accomplishments, stating, “This is truly exceptional.”

She noted that Gomes’ academic successes highlight her long-standing passion for the law. The Chief Justice encouraged her to persist in this noble profession, which is both very jealous and demanding.

She told the new attorney that dedication is required to succeed. Justice George encouraged her to return to her community to share her knowledge and expertise. She noted that based on her experience, much more needs to be done in hinterland communities regarding legal outreach, and she is well-placed to ensure that happens.

The Chief Justice pointed out that law is a service profession, not only to clients but also in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the efficient and effective administration of justice, which ultimately serves society as a whole.

Paula Gomes, born on August 5, 1997, to Sylverene and Christopher Gomes, shared in her address to the court, that she grew up in a community without internet or phone service. Despite these limitations, she found solace in books, developing a love for reading that sparked her imagination and a desire to explore the world beyond the boundaries of her village.

Her educational journey began at the local nursery and primary schools, but her life took a pivotal turn in 2009 when she emerged as the top performer in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for Region Eight. This achievement earned her a scholarship to attend President’s College (PC) in Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Though the transition from her small village to the capital city was overwhelming, Paula recalled that she embraced the opportunity, recognising the significance of the quality education she would receive.

At President’s College, Paula excelled, securing 11 passes in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in 2014. She graduated at the top of her class and was recognised as one of Region Four’s Top 10 CSEC performers and the Best Performing Hinterland Scholarship Student. Her academic success continued in the sixth form, where she achieved 11 passes at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), earning a place among the top five CAPE performers for Region Four and receiving the prestigious Toussaint Boyce Award for Best Performing Law Student. Paula shared that her passion for law was ignited during her sixth-form years. However, financial challenges forced her to take a gap year after graduating, during which she worked as a journalist at Guyana Times and Television Guyana.

Her time covering the courts gave her a firsthand view of legal proceedings and strengthened her resolve to pursue a legal career. In a stroke of good fortune, Paula received a scholarship from the law firm Hughes, Fields, and Stoby, which allowed her to enroll at the University of Guyana (UG). There, she pursued her undergraduate law degree while working as a paralegal at the said law firm. Balancing her roles as a student, wife to her husband John, and mother to her young son, Alex, Paula persevered. In 2021, she graduated from UG with distinction.

Faced with financial hardships due to the increased tuition fees and high cost of living in Trinidad, Paula was forced to take a leave of absence from Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS).

However, her dedication to her studies remained unwavering. Most recently at Hugh Wooding Law School, she obtained her Legal Education Certificate (LEC), which is required to practise law in the Commonwealth Caribbean. She also secured a spot on the law school’s Principal’s Honour Roll by achieving eight As in the 11 courses.

In court, Paula reminisced on her journey with deep gratitude for the support of her family, friends, and mentors who contributed to her success.

“I am deeply grateful for the journey I have taken and how far I’ve come. I am thankful to the community of incredible persons in my life who would have in some way-whether big or small-contributed to this achievement. This achievement is yours as much as it is mine.”