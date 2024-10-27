Man sentenced to time served for stabbing former national boxer

OTIS Slowe, now 21, has been sentenced to time served after spending five years in custody for the 2019 stabbing of former national boxer, Gladwin “Tiger” Dorway.

Slowe, who was just a teenager at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to the charge of felonious wounding during his appearance at the Demerara High Court.

Justice Navindra Singh, who presided over the case, accepted Slowe’s guilty plea and noted that the five years the young man had spent behind bars awaiting trial was enough punishment.

As a result, Justice Singh imposed a sentence of time served, meaning Slowe will not face additional jail time for the crime.

The stabbing occurred on the night of November 19, 2019, in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD). According to reports, Dorway and Slowe were involved in a heated altercation on Graham Street, just a short distance from Dorway’s home.

During the fight, Slowe pulled out a knife and stabbed Dorway before fleeing the scene.

Dorway, known for his boxing career, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he spent several days recovering. Meanwhile, Slowe was arrested and charged for the attack. The prosecution team was led by attorneys Muntaz Ali, Madana Rampersaud, and Christopher Belfield.