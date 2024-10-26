Xen Aviation acquires Britten-Norman BN2T-4S Islander aims to strengthen regional connectivity in Guyana

XEN Aviation & Services Limited, a newly launched domestic airline operator based in Georgetown, has finalised a landmark deal to acquire its first Britten-Norman turbine-powered Islander aircraft.

This acquisition marks the arrival of the BN2T-4S model, an advanced variant of the iconic Islander, to Guyana’s skies. The addition is set to boost regional connectivity and expand commuter services across the country, catering to the travel needs of everyday commuters, government agencies, and international business operators.

The BN2T-4S model, a larger turboprop variant of the well-known Islander, is notable for its increased interior space—30 per cent larger than its piston predecessor—and its enhanced load capacity, allowing for a Maximum Take-Off Weight of up to 8,925 pounds.

This aircraft is the first of its kind in Guyana, equipped with twin Rolls-Royce 250 B17F engines, each delivering 460 horsepower. With a range of 1,006 nautical miles and an endurance of up to 8 hours, the BN2T-4S offers excellent performance for the region’s varied terrain and conditions, including operation on short, unprepared landing strips.

“This variant of the Islander is a perfect fit for our mission to bring superior safety, comfort, and choice to the Guyana aviation market,” said Ronaldo Alphonso of Xen Aviation. “Our goal is to deliver quality services at competitive prices, appealing to a broad customer base that includes government and international business operators.”

The BN2T-4S is designed to accommodate up to 12 seats, though the aircraft’s UK Type Certification limits it to carrying a maximum of 10 passengers, depending on crew configuration and local regulations. The model also comes fully equipped with a state-of-the-art Garmin glass cockpit featuring the G600 TXi series, alongside comprehensive electronic engine instrumentation, which improves data access for operating and engineering crews, helping to lower maintenance costs.

Britten-Norman has already obtained Type Acceptance from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority for the BN2T-4S, paving the way for its entry into Guyana’s aviation sector. “We are delighted to confirm this order with Xen Aviation & Services Inc.,” stated William Hynett, Chief Executive at Britten-Norman. “The BN2T-4S is our most powerful Islander variant, combining load-carrying capacity with short take-off and landing capabilities. We’re excited to see this model play a vital role in connecting communities and supporting essential services throughout Guyana.”

The BN2T-4S model aligns with Britten-Norman’s ‘Green Futures’ initiative, which is focused on sustainable aviation. Future models will have the option to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a step towards reducing the environmental footprint of regional air travel.

ABOUT BRITTEN-NORMAN:

Britten-Norman is a UK-based leader in sub-regional aircraft manufacturing, specialising in twin-engine piston and turboprop STOL aircraft. Renowned for the Islander series, Britten-Norman exports nearly all its aircraft globally and actively pursues technological advancements to enhance sustainable air transport. For more information, visit www.britten-norman.com.

ABOUT XEN AVIATION & SERVICES INC.:

Xen Aviation is the aviation-focused subsidiary of Adamantium Holdings, a Guyana-based conglomerate with interests spanning mining, construction, agriculture, real estate, and more. This acquisition represents Xen Aviation’s commitment to expanding high-quality air travel options within Guyana.