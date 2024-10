QUEEN’S College celebrates its 180th Anniversary, having been established in 1844 as a boys’ school. The College became co-educational in 1975, when it admitted girls into its fold for the very first time. From right are: Karen Wharton (1976-1981), Michelle Foster (1977-1984), Priya Manickchand (1987-1992), Sara Nurse (1985-1990), and Dawn Stewart (1975-1980)