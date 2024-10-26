India’s delegation briefs PM on upcoming state visit by Prime Minister Modi

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, welcomed India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Shivkumar Telang, for a courtesy meeting on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street, Georgetown.

High Commissioner Telang, who was joined by a delegation from India, briefed Prime Minister Phillips on the anticipated visit of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Phillips took the opportunity to highlight the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and India, noting both nations’ shared commitment to collaboration in areas such as technology, education, healthcare, and defense.

Joining Prime Minister Phillips for the meeting was Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, representing the Guyana Defence Force. The inclusion of Brigadier Khan in the discussions underscored the countries’ growing defense co-operation, a key component of the Guyana-India relationship.

Prime Minister Modi’s planned visit is expected to further deepen ties between the two nations, fostering strategic partnerships and mutual development initiatives in the Caribbean and South Asia.