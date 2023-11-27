News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President extends condolences on passing of Justice Persaud, Dr. Insanally
Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud
Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has extended condolences to the relatives and friends of Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud and Dr. Rudy Insanally.

It is unclear when they died but that information was made public on Sunday. Up to press time, no further details were available.

President Ali, on his Facebook page, paid tribute to both men who have made valuable contributions to Guyana in different areas.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud.
Justice Prem Persaud had a long and fulfilling career as a judge.”

“After retiring, he agreed to continue in public service as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission and as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.”

“Justice Persaud was a highly respected member of the Bench and his passing is a loss for the country’s legal profession,” he said.

Dr. Rudy Insanally

Regarding Dr. Insanally, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Dr. Rudy Insanally, one of Guyana’s foremost diplomats and a distinguished international statesman.”

“Dr. Insanally’s diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation. As Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2001 to 2008, Dr. Insanally advanced Guyana’s national interest on the international stage. His was a life dedicated to diplomacy and particularly for advocating the cause of small states.”

“The United Nations was his second home. He had the honour of serving as the President of the United Nations General Assembly and was for many years Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the world’s foremost multilateral institution. These and his tireless exertions in numerous other ambassadorial positions distinguish him as a diplomat par excellence.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.