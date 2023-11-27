President extends condolences on passing of Justice Persaud, Dr. Insanally

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has extended condolences to the relatives and friends of Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud and Dr. Rudy Insanally.

It is unclear when they died but that information was made public on Sunday. Up to press time, no further details were available.

President Ali, on his Facebook page, paid tribute to both men who have made valuable contributions to Guyana in different areas.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Justice (rt’d) Prem Persaud.

Justice Prem Persaud had a long and fulfilling career as a judge.”

“After retiring, he agreed to continue in public service as the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission and as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.”

“Justice Persaud was a highly respected member of the Bench and his passing is a loss for the country’s legal profession,” he said.

Regarding Dr. Insanally, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Dr. Rudy Insanally, one of Guyana’s foremost diplomats and a distinguished international statesman.”

“Dr. Insanally’s diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation. As Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2001 to 2008, Dr. Insanally advanced Guyana’s national interest on the international stage. His was a life dedicated to diplomacy and particularly for advocating the cause of small states.”

“The United Nations was his second home. He had the honour of serving as the President of the United Nations General Assembly and was for many years Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the world’s foremost multilateral institution. These and his tireless exertions in numerous other ambassadorial positions distinguish him as a diplomat par excellence.”