Women’s empowerment should be genuine, successes must be celebrated

-President Ali declares; says enrolment rate for men at university level disappointing

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has taken a bold stance against the shallow gestures of women’s empowerment and has outlined a vision for a more equitable and prosperous Guyana, where both men and women are empowered to contribute fully to the nation’s growth and development.

In a fiery speech at a recent oil and gas awards event, the Head of State expressed frustration with negative behaviours hindering women’s progress in the country.

He stressed the significance of providing genuine opportunities for women’s empowerment rather than paying mere lip service.

“I am sick of our behaviour sometimes in this country. We speak a lot about women empowerment and giving women opportunities. We do it the real way,” President Ali declared.

He cited the successful urban eco-resort just outside of Diamond, East Bank Demerara which is owned exclusively by women.

He decried the tendency to assign derogatory names and characterisations to women who advance, urging society to move beyond such backward behaviours.

The President particularly noted the unfair criticisms faced by influential women, including his wife, First Lady, Arya Ali, and called for a united front among women to protect each other’s successes.

“An attack on one is an attack on all. Do not allow your successes to be ridiculed. Do not allow your accomplishments to be minimised. Stand up for your success and your accomplishments. You earned it. You work hard every single day,” President Ali urged.

Drawing on personal experiences, President Ali shared the inspiring story of his mother, who, despite facing numerous challenges, achieved academic success and a distinguished career in education.

He singled out his intention to leverage the economic power of women in Guyana by providing opportunities for training and workforce inclusion.

“For women at home, we will train them to get into the workforce so that they can add to the disposable income of their house,” President Ali affirmed while underlining the economic impact of women’s contribution to household income.

He also addressed the enrolment and graduation rates of men at the university and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), expressing dissatisfaction with the current statistics.

He called on men to take responsibility for their educational pursuits, participate in scholarship programmes, and encourage others to do the same.

“Let us own our responsibility. And not because you’re a successful businessman means you don’t have a responsibility for others. You have a responsibility to everyone who is working under you so they can become better,” President Ali urged.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted the need for collective responsibility, while stating, “When we take collective responsibility for each other as a people, as a country, we all rise together.”

Among other things, he said that prosperity would be attainable only when individuals, businesses, and the government work collaboratively to uplift the nation.

“Make no mistake. We will do all that we can to ensure the wave of prosperity lifts all of us up together,” President Ali said.

Statistical data revealed a number of ways in which women in Guyana are truly making use of the many opportunities available to them and are positively contributing to the improvement of the local society.

In the area of academics, women continue to lead in enrolment in higher education. In the GOAL, through which the government offers scholarships for university and other certificate programmes, 72.6 per cent of the students are women.

Of the total scholarships given by the Ministry of Public Service, 57 per cent went to women, while in the public sector training, 69 per cent of all those who are trained are women.

At the University of Guyana, 70 per cent of the total student population are women, while the withdrawal rate among females is among the lowest in this region at 0.4 per cent.

In the healthcare system, women also stand out, with 60 per cent of the doctors and 98 per cent of the nurses in this country being women.

In housing, some 65 per cent of the total low-income core homes went to women, most of whom are single women. In the Home Improvement Subsidy programme, 85 per cent of the persons who benefitted are also women.

In law enforcement, 22 per cent of the total law enforcement personnel constitute the female population, with 26 per cent of those being senior officers.

In the judiciary, 60 per cent are females.

In terms of business support, 60 per cent of all investment from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce went to women. Regarding the empowerment grant, more than 55 per cent went to women.

But even as women celebrate a lot of benefits and opportunities in Guyana, the gender is not without its share of challenges and disadvantages.

President Ali called for a united front among women and a rejection of negative stereotypes.

“Some of these very people jump on the wagon and say, ‘We stand up for women’s rights. Absolute nonsense! You stand up for your selfish desires. Respecting women is not shouting from a mountain. It’s about giving them a fair opportunity, treating them fairly and respecting them when they move ahead in life. It’s not about tearing them down! Women it is time you band together and speak up together,” the Head of State said.