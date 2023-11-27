Border Controversy: Guyanese remain unwavering in their unity and patriotism -says Minister Teixeira

IN the face of escalating tensions fuelled by Venezuela’s aggressive stance, Guyanese remain unwavering in their unity and patriotism in safeguarding their land and future generations.

This was highlighted by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during a recent television interview, where she addressed the significance of the impending ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the collective response of the Guyanese populace.

“We expect that it [the ruling] will be before December 3. And we are hoping that it will be around November 30. So, the lawyers and everybody on standby ready to jump on a plane to go and listen to the ruling.

“As Guyanese this is very important, it’s our territory, it’s our land, it’s our future for our generations. And so, whilst there has been this aggression by Venezuela, the Guyanese people are united and they’re patriotic,” Minister Teixeira affirmed.

She highlighted the various events organised by citizens, including prayer sessions led by the religious community, showcasing the resilience and unity of the people.

As a testament to this unity, Guyanese are gearing up for a day of prayer and fasting on December 3, coinciding with Venezuela’s planned referendum.

Religious leaders and groups will lead this spiritual initiative, kicking off with a symbolic human chain formation where citizens will join hands to exhibit the collective strength of the nation.

Guyana is currently awaiting a ruling from the ICJ regarding the application for provisional measures to prevent any action by Venezuela to annex Guyana’s Essequibo.

The genesis of the border controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela.

Despite the historic arbitration, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela repeatedly challenging the validity of the award.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking affirmation of the award’s legitimacy.

Venezuela, taking a defiant stance, initially claimed that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the World Court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the substantive case’s merits.

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3.

Guyana contends that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by Venezuela to gather support for abandoning the ongoing ICJ proceedings, and unilaterally assert control over the Essequibo region.

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, has expressed her nation’s complete disregard for the ICJ’s authority in addressing the border controversy.

The substantive case which highlights the historical context and the 1899 Arbitral Award, remains before the World Court.