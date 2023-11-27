‘History cannot be changed’

-Dr. Jagdeo says; emphasises that Venezuela will never succeed in changing Guyana’s boundaries

MAINTAINING that Venezuela’s false claims regarding Guyana’s Essequibo region will remain futile, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, said that history will not be changed and Venezuela will never succeed in changing our boundaries.

He made these remarks during a public meeting at the Anna Regina car park in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Sunday.

“We will overcome this. [It’s] just another hurdle on our way to prosperity,” the he told the massive crowd of Essequibians.

“There is no division in our country. The government and the opposition, we have one position on this matter, that Essequibo has always been part of this country since the 1899 award was made,” the Vice-President underscored while adding:

“Venezuela will never succeed in changing our boundaries.”

Addressing the propaganda emerging from the Spanish-speaking country, Jagdeo said that their imperialist designs on Guyana will not come to fruition.

“For us, the sun of Guyana sets in Essequibo,” he said while maintaining that those living in that part of Guyana will continue to be Guyanese.

Dr. Jagdeo also pointed out the misleading narratives being spread by the Venezuelan government and he urged Guyanese to not fall prey to these rumor mills.

“We need to as a country, fight off all of these things,” he remarked while calling on Guyanese to make their voices heard and refute Venezuela’s false claims.

‘ESSEQUIBO IS WE OWN’

Dr. Jagdeo also spoke extensively on the contents of Venezuela’s upcoming referendum and their intent to make Guyana’s Essequibo region, a Venezuelan state.

“We don’t want their ID cards… It’s useless,” Dr. Jagdeo said while explaining that the actions of the Spanish-speaking country are not standing in unison with international law.

He then firmly remarked: “We have the entire international community on our side on this matter.”

The Vice-President also highlighted the support being echoed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and stated that Venezuela’s referendum stems from their weak case that they have presented at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“They have no case to present before the ICJ because they cannot prove the 1899 award was nullified and so they are now resorting to unilateral actions,” he said while expressing belief that the referendum is a scapegoat for the Nicolas Maduro administration.

“We have across the world condemnation. Venezuela stands alone in this and it will not succeed in annexing Guyana’s territory,” the Vice-President firmly told the crowd before him.

Ripping off the mask that the Maduro administration has been parading around with, Dr. Jagdeo said that Venezuela is finding all external reasons to justify their false claims.

He also said that the referendum is linked to the political agenda from the Venezuelan government.

“They are using this referendum as a distraction from their internal problems,” he said before emphasising that the economic travesties facing that country are a result of poor management by the Maduro administration.

DUPLICITOUS

He also highlighted the duplicitous nature of the Venezuelan Vice-President, Delcy Rodríguez, and her sudden care for her people.

Dr. Jagdeo said that the narrative being peddled by her that Guyana is mistreating Venezuelan refugees is untrue.

“We have treated the migrants and refugees decently in this country. We have done [so] because there are international laws based on how you treat refugees,” he said while referencing that even the United Nations (UN) has proof that Guyana treats refugees well.

Despite the top Venezuelan official saying that he has no intention to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region, Dr. Jagdeo said that a look at Rodríguez’s social media platforms and even listening to her paints a different picture.

The genesis of the border controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela.

Despite the historic arbitration, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela repeatedly challenging the validity of the award.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the ICJ seeking affirmation of the award’s legitimacy.

Venezuela, taking a defiant stance, initially claimed that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the World Court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the substantive case’s merits.

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3.

Guyana contends that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by Venezuela to gather support for abandoning the ongoing ICJ proceedings, and unilaterally assert control over the Essequibo region.

Rodriguez has expressed her nation’s complete disregard for the ICJ’s authority in addressing the border controversy.

The substantive case which highlights the historical context and the 1899 Arbitral Award, remains before the World Court.