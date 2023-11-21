Corentyne construction worker fatally stabbed

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed following an argument at a shop, on Sunday night.

He was identified as Ramanand Mingo, a construction worker of Lot 247 Clifton Settlement. The incident occurred around 22:50hrs at a shop located at Port Mourant.

The Guyana Chronicle understands Mingo left his home to play cricket and was later imbibing at a supermarket within the village, when his brother collected him and while they were on their way home they stopped at a shop a short distance away.

Mingo reportedly went into the shop while his brother stood outside. The brother subsequently observed Mingo and the suspect identified as “Andrew” engaging in an argument.

He then went into the shop to separate the duo when the suspect pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed Mingo to the left side of his chest.

The injured man was subsequently picked up by his brother and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Monday, a post-mortem was performed on the body at the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour. The cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage, and a stab wound to the heart.