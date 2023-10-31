Cyclist killed on Tuschen Old Road

A 20-YEAR-OLD pedal cyclist, Kazim Hamid, lost his life Sunday night when a car collided with him on Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo.

According to police, the accident involved motor vehicle PWW 668, owned by Ravy Sawh of Parika and driven at the time by Mark Braithwaite, a 36-year-old boat captain of Tuschen, and pedal cyclist Kazim Hamid, a labourer of Lot 12 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said that inquiries disclosed that the motor car was proceeding east along Tuschen Old Road at a fast rate when the vehicle collided with the pedal cyclist who was proceeding west.

Because of the collision, police stated that the pedal cyclist fell onto the windscreen of the car and then onto the roadway.

He was dragged about 40 feet and received injuries to his body. The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and he was found to be above the prescribed limit. The vehicle is lodged at Leonora Police Station to be examined by a licensed and certifying officer. Enquiries are in progress.