‘Chow Pow’ released on $50,000 bail for assaulting daughter

WELL known actor/comedian Kirk Jardine, popularly known as ‘Chow Pow,’ who is accused of assaulting his daughter was on Monday released on $50,000 bail for the offence.

Jardine, 57 of Greenheart Street, South Ruimveldt, appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on October 27, at Ruimvedlt Public Road, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted his daughter Aaliyah Jardine to cause her actual bodily harm.

Attorney-at-law Khemraj Ramjattan asked the court for his client to be released on bail, dubbing the incident “unfortunate.” Ramjattan said that Jardine is a “loving father,” who sought to address a challenging situation with his daughter.

However, this was met with strong objections by the police prosecutor, who told the court that Jardine dealt his daughter several slaps and cuffs about her body during the assault.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Jardine, citing the nature and prevalence of such crimes in today’s society.

The magistrate overruled the objection and released Jardine on $50,000 bail with the condition that he keep 100 feet away from the victim and not contact her. The matter was adjourned until November 6.