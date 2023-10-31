News Archives
Gov’t releases draft national Gas Monetization Strategy
Gas1

opens for public consultation

THE Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has announced the initiation of a public consultation for Guyana’s Gas Monetization Strategy, as promised by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Natural Resources, this strategy is part of a pivotal roadmap for managing the nation’s significant gas resources. It also serves as a vital tool for Guyana to make informed decisions regarding the utilization of its gas resources.

The Stabroek Block, along with the Corentyne Block, holds substantial gas resources. Ongoing exploration and appraisal activities are underway to determine the full extent of Guyana’s gas resources. To date, the sanctioned projects in the Stabroek Block are exclusively oil-focused, including the Whiptail project currently under review.
At Pluma, Haimara, and other discoveries with condensate, reviews are ongoing.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources hereby invites public engagement, including input from industry stakeholders and experts, to contribute to a productive discourse on the gas strategy. The insights and recommendations gathered during this period will play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s energy future.

“To access the Guyana Gas Monetization Strategy, please visit the ministry’s official website at https://petroleum.gov.gy/. The deadline for public consultation is November 14, 2023. We welcome your feedback and encourage you to submit your comments and recommendations to the Permanent Secretary at jmckenzie@nre.gov.gy,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said.

