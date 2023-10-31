More streams of financing for businesses

as local merchant bank seeks to secure US$15M funding, partnership with Afreximbank

NEW Hayven Merchant Bank, a local financial institution in Guyana, is expected to secure US$15 million funding from the African Import-Export (Afrexim) Bank to support local businesses.

At the opening of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum on Monday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali revealed that negotiations for the funds are in the final stages.

Owner of the New Hayven Merchant Bank, Floyd Haynes, recently travelled to Africa, where discussions were held to secure the funding as well as foster partnerships in other areas of collaboration.

New Hayven was launched back in 2022 and the institution aims to create value for clients by providing investment services with innovative solutions, utilising global strategies to connect them with local opportunities and ensure all dealings are grounded in honesty, integrity and fairness.

It is suspected that the financial institution will play a critical role in supporting a locally led women’s oil and gas business, Sispro Inc., in the purchase of an oil block.

The institution’s range of services includes asset management; investment banking, which is an acquisition advisory service; wealth management; equity, debt and investment financing solutions; invoice factoring; leasing real estate development; financing solutions, and, importantly, offering investment opportunities for all to participate in the country’s economic growth.