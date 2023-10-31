Training for aviation officials launched

THE Countering Aviation Security Ecosystem Threats (CASET) training for aviation officials has been launched and will provide opportunities that will boost their knowledge on terrorism and other acts that negatively impact aviation security.

The CASET training has already begun and for the next four days, will be administered by the Organisation of American States and the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (OAS/CICTE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

CASET aims to enhance the technical skills and knowledge on prevention methods of illegalities in civil aviation in Guyana through the various agencies. The focus is on emerging threats to aviation, and how to develop some solutions when dealing with these threats. Measures that will mitigate these threats will be included in the training.

In his feature address, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill explained the importance of aviation security in any individual state. He pointed out that if it is compromised, other states can be affected.

He said further that while nothing may seem wrong, we cannot afford to take anything for granted. The minister added that in any country, the greatest risk is thinking that there is no danger or risk.

Minister Edghill pointed out that with Guyana’s recent tourism boost, it is important now more than ever that every aviation and security personnel ensure that any and all opportunities for aviation security mishaps, be avoided.

According to Minister Edghill, Guyana depends on its immigration, customs, defence force, civil aviation authority and other agencies to be highly efficient, adequately trained and operating with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Egbert Field, remarked that the personnel in the respective agencies will be called upon to do their part in safe-guarding aviation in Guyana.

He therefore urged the participants to learn as much as they can during the training exercise.

The OAS/CICTE has great experience in addressing aviation security needs in the Region by working with its government partners, including law enforcement agencies of specific OAS member states.