Thousands attend GTT Pinktober walk/run event

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Sunday hosted their biggest Pinktober walk/run event in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Champions of Hope Non-Government Organisations (NGOS) and over 100 companies.

The company said that the overwhelming participation is an indication of the level of commitment to raising awareness on cancer, and making a positive impact in the country.

The service provider, in a social media post, stated that the ‘Pinktober Walk for a Cause’ has become a “powerful” symbol of hope and unity in the fight against cancer locally.

Over 10, 000 Guyanese men and women participated in the walk/run in solidarity with those fighting or who have survived cancer. Through this year’s event, which was held under the theme, “Many hands, caring hearts”, they were able to rally a community of supporters, foster cancer awareness, and educate the general public.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, in his feature address at the launch of Pinktober in September, mentioned some of the cancer prevention initiatives which were implemented or are expected to be implemented by his ministry. One such initiative is the introduction of telepathology.

The minister said that by the end of 2023, the ministry plans to introduce telepathology, and is working in collaboration with Mount Sinai.

Telepathology is the practice of pathology at a distance, whereby high-resolution microscopic images are sent using telecommunication links to enable the remote diagnosis of cancer.

In addition to the walk/run fundraiser, GTT hosted a Pinktober Gala as part of their effort to raise $30 million to fight cancer.

Since 2017, GTT has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness, and continues to impact the lives of many through Pinktober events.