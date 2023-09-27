Construction worker falls to death

AN 18-year-old construction worker died on Tuesday morning after falling from the fourth floor of a building, which is currently under construction at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, in Georgetown.

Dead is Javid Shaw from Dochfour, East Coast Demerara, who was working on the building for some time now.

According to eyewitness accounts, Shaw was seen working on the fourth floor of the building, while his fellow workers were stationed on the upper level of the structure.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred when Shaw was attempting to ascend to the higher floors of the building.

It is alleged that he was in the process of using a scaffold to reach the upper levels when he tragically plummeted to the ground below.

The fall was especially brutal, as Shaw struck a metal loading tray housing a generator before landing on the ground.

The impact of the fall rendered him unconscious, and he was rushed to a city hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“When I screamed one of the workers hurried and came off [ the building]. He flipped him over and pressed on his chest to revive him from the fall… He was bleeding,” the eyewitness disclosed.

The eyewitness said that while the young worker was wearing a safety helmet, there were no additional safety precautions in place to secure or tether him during his work at height.