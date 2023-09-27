News Archives
Pensioner killed in Agricola accident
Fatal-accident

A 70-year-old man is now dead after he was struck down while crossing the Agricola Public Road along the East Bank of Demerara on Tuesday morning.
According to a police report, the incident occurred around 05:20hrs involving Motor Jeep (# PJJ 9372), driven by Francis Kam, 38, of Annandale, East Coast Demerara and pedestrian Hardat Harriram of Old Road Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the jeep was proceeding South on the western drive lane of Agricola public road, while the pedestrian was pushing a pedal cycle and walking across the said road, going from west to east.

As the pedestrian approached the eastern carriageway, he stopped at the concrete median separating the western and eastern carriageways.
“The pedestrian remained there for a while, holding his pedal cycle, and after waiting for some time, he proceeded to cross from west to east,” the police said.
While doing so, Harriram ended up in the path of the jeep which collided with him. The elderly man was flung into the air and landed on the surface of the road, where he received injuries to his body.

The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned and, on arrival, found Harriram in an unconscious condition and was later pronounced dead at the scene. His body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
The driver of the motor jeep is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

