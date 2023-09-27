News Archives
Four homeless after fire destroys Cane Grove house
The aftermath of the fire
A FAMILY of four is now homeless after a fire destroyed their Lot 74 Saywah Street, Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara house on Monday.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that about 3:10, they received the call about the fire and fire tender and crew from the Mahaica fire station were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

“Firefighters went into action, and using one jet via an open water source, they extinguished the fire. The fire broke out after an electrical transformer overheated resulting in arcing and sparking, the transformer subsequently ignited and came into contact with nearby combustible materials,” GFS said.

The building involved was owned by 51-year-old Anita Deosarrian, which she occupied with her family of three.

By the time the fire was extinguished, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving its four occupants homeless.

