News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Vagrant killed in Ave. of Republic accident
news-default

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Monday at the intersection of Avenue of the Republic and Regent Street, Georgetown which resulted in the death of a man.
According to the police, the identity of the victim is not known, and they suspect that the man was a vagrant with no fixed place of abode.

The incident occurred at about 19:15 hrs Monday evening involving motor lorry # GAB 4705 with trailer # TAD 5496 driven by Lincoln Anthony Corlette, 38, of Sophia, Georgetown.
“Enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway of Avenue of the Republic.

“At the time, the Traffic Light signal was showing green in his direction, and as he was in the process of passing the intersection formed with Regent Street, it was alleged by the driver that he observed four pedestrians standing on the eastern side of the road and they began to run from east to west across the road,” the release said.
According to the police, the driver alleged that he swerved west to avoid a collision with the pedestrians, but the victim ran into the rear left wheel of the trailer. As a result, the victim fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to his body.

An ambulance service was summoned, and on arrival, the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
The driver is in custody, assisting with investigations

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.