Vagrant killed in Ave. of Republic accident

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Monday at the intersection of Avenue of the Republic and Regent Street, Georgetown which resulted in the death of a man.

According to the police, the identity of the victim is not known, and they suspect that the man was a vagrant with no fixed place of abode.

The incident occurred at about 19:15 hrs Monday evening involving motor lorry # GAB 4705 with trailer # TAD 5496 driven by Lincoln Anthony Corlette, 38, of Sophia, Georgetown.

“Enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway of Avenue of the Republic.

“At the time, the Traffic Light signal was showing green in his direction, and as he was in the process of passing the intersection formed with Regent Street, it was alleged by the driver that he observed four pedestrians standing on the eastern side of the road and they began to run from east to west across the road,” the release said.

According to the police, the driver alleged that he swerved west to avoid a collision with the pedestrians, but the victim ran into the rear left wheel of the trailer. As a result, the victim fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to his body.

An ambulance service was summoned, and on arrival, the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver is in custody, assisting with investigations