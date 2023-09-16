Road works at Kuru Kuru ongoing – Minister McCoy

calls on citizens to be patient, condemns opposition’s mischief-making

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has publicly criticised opposition operatives for manipulating vulnerable citizens for their own political gain.

In a post made on his Facebook page on Friday, the minister called for citizens to exercise patience and to understand the magnitude of work that rests on the government’s shoulder.

He promised that the government is working tirelessly to address the problems of all Guyanese in order to enhance their quality of life.

Speaking on the protest that emerged at Kuru Kuru on Thursday, the minister said: “This protest has been instigated by opposition elements of the APNU+AFC to create mischief as usual.”

He further noted that Phase One of the College Road rehabilitation has been completed to the tune of $93 million, while the second half of the road works will be awarded in October, along with another community road after the tender evaluation process is completed.

While calling out opposition operatives for using citizens’ concerns as a political tool to push their own agenda even though they are well aware that work is being done in the area, Minister McCoy asserted: “The APNU+AFC elements are aware of this development, but have committed to fomenting political discord within the community, exploiting the genuine concerns of people for their own advantage.”

While recognising and respecting one’s right to peacefully protest, the government official said that infringing on another’s rights will not be condoned and he called on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to mediate in order to avoid chaos.

Minister McCoy said: “…We understand that the protest has led to concerns from parents, particularly those whose children are unable to attend school due to the road being blocked by the protesters. The Guyana Police Force must not allow such illegal behaviour to succeed.”

Notwithstanding this, he reflected upon the massive investments that his PPP government has injected into upgrading the roads in communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, as part of its national infrastructural programme.

“We kindly appeal for patience and understanding from all stakeholders as we work diligently to address the unique needs of each community across our country. Our commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring the welfare of our citizens remains unwavering,” he said, adding: “You can rest assured that your People’s Progressive Party/Civic government will work every day to make your lives better.”

REHABILITATION

Following President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment to the infrastructural development of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway communities, $600 million of the $1.3 billion invested by the government for road works was utilised.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post made by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who said that the PPP/C government’s community-centred approach to development continues to bear fruit, as numerous roads are under development at Kuru Kururu, Swan, and Yarrowkabra.

Some 18 contracts totalling over $1.3 billion were signed in June for roadworks in the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra and Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) on the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

The contract-signing was spearheaded by Minister Indar and Minister McCoy.

These contracts align with President Ali’s commitment to facilitate infrastructural interventions during an outreach to the communities earlier this year.

They also follow an engagement in January led by the ministers, which saw a commitment to construct a number of concrete roads within the abovementioned communities.