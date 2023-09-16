Guyana, US discuss potential partnership at UN level

US National Security Advisor commends President Ali’s advocacy for global support for Haiti

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday met the United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC, and the two discussed a number of issues that are beneficial to both countries.

According to a statement from the White House, Sullivan was joined by National Security Advisor for the Vice-President, Philip Gordon.

During the meeting, they discussed building on previous meetings between US and Guyanese officials to deepen the countries’ bilateral relationship.

National Security Advisor Sullivan noted the United States’ interest in partnering with Guyana at the United Nations Security Council during their upcoming term on shared priorities, including energy security, climate change, and the shared regional impacts of Venezuela’s migration and security crises.

They also discussed joint efforts to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth for our people.

Sullivan also lauded President Ali for his support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti, and discussed regional support for the people of that Caribbean territory.

On Thursday, while addressing persons at an Atlantic Council engagement, President Ali said Guyana intends to use its time in the council to garner more support for its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) sister, Haiti.

The Guyanese Head of State candidly stated that enough is not being done to support Haiti. Guyana’s tenure on the UN Security Council is slated to begin in January 2024.

Accompanying Sullivan were Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment, National Security Council, Amos Hochstein; Senior Advisor to the President for Western Hemisphere, National Security Council, Juan Gonzalez; Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere, Department of State, Brian Nichols; Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor, Ariana Berengaut; Director for the Caribbean, National Security Council, Lauren Michaels; and Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, Office of the Vice-President, Heera Kamboj.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia; and Guyana’s Ambassador to the USA Samuel Hinds were also part of the meeting.