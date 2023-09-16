$23.8M agro-processing facility commissioned in Region Two

By Indrawattie Natram

THE Ministry of Agriculture, the Region Two Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), on Friday, commissioned a $23.8 million agro-processing facility at Charity.

The facility will benefit over 300 persons including farmers, agro-processors, women, youth and other stakeholders, who will be given the opportunity to improve their business development skills while earning additional income.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said that the government will continue to invest in the agriculture sector. He said that by the end of 2023, Guyana will have 13 similar facilities spread across the country.

According to the minister, the facility will help agro-processors improve their livelihoods.

Noting that investments are made to help expand the sector, he urged farmers and ago- processors to make maximum use of the facility.

“We are seeing that the Pomeroon area is becoming productive which is testimony of the amount of investments we made in the Pomeroon area. We are working with the farmers,” he said.

He used the opportunity to pledge his ministry’s commitment to continuously work to enhance all the agro-processing facilities in the country and to ensure that local products are on the shelves of every supermarket.

“You have the orange, bring it. We can make it into juice right here. I am happy for this commissioning. This is not only for women groups [but] every single farmer will get the use of this facility. GMC will work along with farmers and residents,” Mustapha said.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Delma Nedd, used the opportunity to encourage the women’s groups in the region to maximise their use of the faculty.

Nedd said the facility will increase production and add value to the fruits which are produced in the Pomeroon communities.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva said that Region Two is predominantly an agricultural region and with the facility, it will support farmers and agro-processors.

She said that the Pomeroon area has a lot of raw materials and the facility will add value.

According to GMC’s General Manager Teshawna Lall, the production capacity of the facility is projected to be 24, 000 litres of cassareep and 3,600 litres of sauces and seasonings per month.

The facility was designed to offer 24-hour service and has mixers, blenders– stones, stainless steel containers, chillers and other mechanization for production already installed.

The facility is also equipped with a solar dryer which will aid in the dehydration of carambola fruits and other products.

This publication spoke with agro-processor Richard Luke Somerset, who said that the facility will significantly benefit him.

“We are thankful for this facility. This will provide quality products and also create employment,” he said.

A similar facility will be commissioned at Anna Regina in another few weeks.