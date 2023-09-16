Cultural extravaganza marks official opening of Kingston Seawall Esplanade

THE Kingston Seawall Esplanade was officially opened on Friday evening, and saw hundreds of Guyanese enjoying a diverse display of local culinary delights and cultural performances.

First Lady Arya Ali, in her remarks said that when she became the First Lady three years ago, she wanted to use her office the best way she could, for the advancement of Guyana and its people. This included cleaning up Guyana, beautifying it, and creating wholesome safe spaces.

She noted that for a long while, the seawall has been used to worship, relax, and to find moments of solitude.

Considering this, she said she wanted to make the space comfortable, organised, safe and accessible.

“So, we decided to add a sizable children’s playing area. So please, please guide our children in using it responsibly, and in a safe manner,” she said.

First Lady Ali said that for the first time, the area has washroom facilities, which she said will be monitored and frequently cleaned. She urged those who will be using them to do so responsibly, and to be considerate of others.

Additionally, she noted that the refurbished tarmac has much more space for persons to relax and enjoy. There are also specially designed vending units, so as to ensure that a variety of local foods and beverages are provided to the public when using the space.

She noted that they have also made provisions for small vendors, and will be expanding the space to accommodate more.

Apart from these additions, she said that a big part of what she does is to ensure equal opportunity for all Guyanese, so they have designed the washroom facilities and the tarmac with ramps, so those in wheelchairs can also enjoy the area.

“The bandstand has also been refurbished, and I really want to implore all of you to take good care of it. I can’t wait for us to reintroduce live performances, including from the Guyana Police Force steel band,” she said.

To ensure safety, the First Lady said that the police force will have a 24-hour presence at the seawall, and their efforts will be bolstered by security cameras, which have already been installed in the area.

Free Wi-Fi is also among one of the new additions which will be enjoyed by the public.

Noting that building out the area did not come cheaply, with hundreds of millions of dollars expended on developing the area, she said there is still much work to do.

“Well-organised, well-developed, clean and safe spaces are a symbol of who we are as a people. We have always prided ourselves as a hospitable nation, and that’s why we come out to these spaces to share food and drinks with each other, and those who come to visit our tourist sites,” Mrs. Ali said.

She said that the seawall is more than protecting the public from the ocean, as it is also a place that is part of the unique Guyanese experience, and she is proud to have led the project with support from Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

Moreover, Minister Edghill said that in the Kingston seawall bandstand area, they embarked on a project where the specific outcomes were to ensure infrastructural, architectural and landscaping enhancements.

“We wanted to ensure that we provide here in this space based upon a contemporary spatial layout, inclusion of amenities for the benefit of the general public. We wanted to improve recreational and tourism experience and we also wanted to meet and ensure that social and cultural initiatives are enhanced,” he explained.

He related that more than 30 small and medium sized contracts and contractors were engaged in the work done at the seawall, and he added that they have established designated spaces for parking along the seawall.

They have also done general landscaping and beach nourishment. The seawall was also upgraded with asphaltic concrete and concrete drains were built and land reclamation works were done to facilitate the construction of the food court.