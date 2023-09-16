Durban Street resident wins in STARR computers’ 30th anniversary sale

STARR Computer, a prominent name in the world of IT solutions, recently marked a remarkable milestone as it celebrated its 30th anniversary with a grand store-wide sale that left customers buzzing with excitement.

The highlight of this momentous event was the chance to win the highly coveted Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, along with other attractive consolation prizes.

The resounding climax of the celebration came with the announcement of the Grand Prize Winner of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 – Clare Peters, a resident of Durban Street, Lodge.

However, the excitement didn’t stop at Clare’s victory. STARR Computers generously awarded several other lucky individuals with consolation prizes, spreading joy throughout the community.

Keenan Sanmoogan, Fauya Cromwell, Shawn Persaud, Vanetia Stephen, and Lisa Basdeo were all greeted by radiant smiles as they walked away with their well-deserved rewards.

For those who missed out on the in-store celebration, there’s still a chance to win big. STARR Computers is extending the opportunity to customers to win a cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone when making online purchases at www.starrcomputers.com. The chance to own this state-of-the-art smartphone is just a few clicks away.

The management and dedicated staff at STARR Computers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the community for its unwavering support over the past three decades.

As a token of their appreciation, they invite everyone to stay connected and informed about their exciting offers by following their Facebook page.

STARR Computers continue to lead the way in providing top-tier IT solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction. This anniversary celebration stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, and the company looks forward to serving the community for many more years to come.