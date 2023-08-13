Albion surpasses production target for second time

OWING to great weather patterns and a stable industrial relations climate, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has surpassed its weekly production target for the second time, in the week ending August 11, since the commencement of the second crop of 2023, at the Albion/Port Mourant Estate.

“The estate recorded increases in its ability to supply canes to the factory as a result of the 70 per cent turnout of harvesters this week vs. a second crop of 2023 turnout of 62 per cent,” a press release read.

It was also stated that the aforementioned factors aided the estate in achieving its target for the second time since grinding operations began. More so, the income of workers at the estate will be increased. That is, for those who worked a minimum of 80 per cent of the days available, for the week the target was achieved.

“This will earn them an additional day’s pay (tax free) through GuySuCo’s Weekly Production Incentive (WPI) programme,” the release noted.

Moreover, Albion/Port Mourant Estate Manager, Yudhisthira Mana, remarked: “Our success is attributed to our team’s unwavering commitment and the implementation of advanced harvesting techniques.

“Additionally, favourable weather conditions have played a pivotal role in our accomplishments. We are immensely proud of our achievements and look forward to continuing our pursuit of excellence to achieve this crop’s target.”

With the Albion/Port Mourant Estate slated to produce 47 per cent of the anticipated sugar production in the 2nd crop of 2023, which is to meet the annual target of 60,858 MT, and the Rose Hall Estate to commence grinding operations late September of this year, the historic sugar industry’s production capacity will be strengthened.

Furthermore, with the sugar industry continuously hitting its targets and even going beyond, GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sasenarine Singh, has not only applauded the workers’ outstanding efforts but also, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government for breathing life back into the sugar industry, that was once neglected because of subpar management.

Singh said, “The investment of over $17 billion in the field and factory during the last three years funded by the Government of Guyana have started to show some of the expected results despite the entire Project to rebuild the largest Estate at Albion was constrained by the great floods of 2021”.

The release asserted: “The CEO expresses his deep gratitude to the Government of Guyana led by His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the team at the Ministry of Agriculture led by the Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and the entire Board of Directors led by Mr. Madanlall Ramraj for their unwavering support on this rebuilding project.”

Singh also extended gratitude to the workers and management on the Estate for what they have done to overcome the flood crisis of 2021 and their efforts to plant the canes in 2022. With that being said, all of these accomplishments have culminated in opportunity to harvest better quality canes and produce more sugar, in 2023.