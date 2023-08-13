Breaking barriers: Guyana’s first female helicopter pilot champions women in aviation

THE first Guyanese female commercial helicopter pilot, Barbara Adams, stresses the importance of boosting efforts to inspire women to join the aviation industry.

Speaking on the Women EmPOWERment programme on 99.7FM (EdYOU FM) Tuesday evening, Adams suggested that aviation education should be introduced at an early stage in secondary schools so that more students can be aware that it is a career option.

Furthermore, she expressed her belief that the introduction of aviation education at a young age would expose more girls to the industry’s possibilities and inspire them to pursue careers as pilots or in related fields.

Breaking down gender barriers and stereotypes related to aviation is crucial, according to Adams. She stressed that women have the same potential for success in this field and should be motivated to seek out opportunities.

She concurred with Martina Johnson, one of the programme’s hosts, that women who aspire to earn commercial helicopter pilot licences should be given scholarships by the government.

By offering such scholarships, Adams believes that financial barriers can be reduced, making it more accessible for aspiring female pilots to enter the profession.

Notably, since Adams completed her commercial helicopter pilot licence in 1977, no other Guyanese woman has achieved this milestone. Addressing this, she said, “I’m not very happy that no female has followed my path … it is a gratifying career.”

Adams appealed, “To the people listening, an H.M. (headmaster/headmistress), a dad, a mom, a family member, start talking to your daughters and tell them if I can do it, they can do it too.”

After obtaining her licence through a scholarship in the UK at the age of 19, Adams discussed her personal journey into aviation and the obstacles she encountered as a woman in a male-dominated field.

Dealing with gender biases and being young and inexperienced was a challenge, she said. At the Guyana Defence Force air corps unit, there were roughly 14 pilots, with six of them being captains. Regrettably, only four helicopters were available, and they were frequently out of commission for extended periods due to maintenance issues. She acknowledged that she wasn’t pleased with how she dealt with the challenges. Looking back, she realised that she should have been more assertive, goal-oriented, and relentless in pursuit of her long-term success.

At the time when she entered the aviation sector in Guyana, the Guyana Defence Force was her only option for employment in that field in the country.

Today, there are at least two other helicopter companies operating commercially.

Adams acknowledged that becoming a commercial helicopter pilot requires determination, hard work, and perseverance. She hopes that her achievements will serve as an inspiration for other Guyanese women who may have aspirations in aviation but feel discouraged due to societal norms or lack of representation.

The interview with Adams sheds light on the underrepresentation of women in aviation and highlights the importance of promoting gender equality within the industry. Encouraging girls from an early age to consider careers in aviation can help bridge the gender gap and create a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

