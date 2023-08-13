8th annual Youth Parliament paving way for youth evolvement in oil and non-oil sectors

WITH Guyana undergoing an unimaginable growth spurt, in both traditional and non-traditional sectors, it is essential to have young people who will guide the nation and take it to new heights and Youth Parliament is a key element in this goal.

These were the remarks made by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, on Saturday, during the launch of the 8th Annual Youth Parliament, which will have approximately 84 participants.

According to Minister McCoy: “Our country is in the midst of an unprecedented, accelerated growth in both oil and non-oil sectors [and] I believe that we have young people in our midst that are bold, committed and ready to cease these available opportunities.”

He maintained that his government will continue making more “golden” opportunities, in order to help its young people stay on the path to success.

The minister also reflected on the Local Content Act, which was passed in 2021, by the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government. He said that it ensures Guyanese are granted equal employment opportunities in the booming oil and gas sector.

Minister McCoy further stated the programme is an opportunity for young people to display their competitive nature and debating skills.

He added, “It is remarkable to see so many of our youths here today ready to participate in the eighth Youth Parliament and further strengthen our democratic resolve to include Guyanese youth in our national decision-making process.”

He stated that this is an evident indicator that more young Guyanese are becoming involved in Guyana’s social, economic and political arena.

Furthermore, McCoy noted that the forum shows Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the United Nations Convention by allowing youths to express their views and opinions, especially on matters that affect them.

“Our youth parliament has always provided a forum for young Guyanese to develop and express their opinions on societal topics in a frank and positive environment where they are all embraced, mentored and provided a platform to debate and jointly brainstorm on the possible solutions to a wide range of current challenges,” he posited.

The minister maintained that the initiative transcends that of partisan interest and young parliamentarians have put forth an inspiring example of leadership.

While noting that it introduces a platform for young people to build their confidence and learn to respect the opinions and views of others, McCoy contended: “To our young people, your participation in Youth Parliament holds tremendous benefits; you take so much more back with you, to your communities, homes, schools and other parts of your life…”

Meanwhile, Deputy British High Commissioner to Guyana, Judy Kpogho, touched on the Parliament of the United Kingdom (UK) and how it upholds the rule of law.

She asserted that the UK’s Parliamentary arm ensures that government does not abuse its authority and the separate powers – executive, judiciary and legislative, remain independent.

Moreover, Speaker of Guyana’s National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, commended the youths for their participation.

“We have chosen to launch youth parliament for the past three years on August 12, International Youth Day and today is no exception,” Nadir posited.

The 8th Youth Parliament will run from August 12-18, in both virtual training sessions and physical sittings.