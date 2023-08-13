Second phase of road works in Albouystown to begin soon

THE Ministry of Public Works will soon commence phase two of works to rehabilitate several roads in the community of Albouystown, Georgetown, as contracts are currently out to tender.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who conducted a walk-through of the community recently.

He told the Sunday Chronicle that 1.8m of road works were completed in phase one and included the now revamped Independence Boulevard.

“The three lanes, and in the middle, they have a walkway and a safe zone where families can spend quality time. With the completed investments so far, the people of the community are happy; I met with them, and they expressed how good it feels knowing that they are not forgotten, and that their property value has also gone up.”

He further explained, “In total, the community has 18 roads that needed to get done; however, nine of those have already been completed in the phase one aspect of the work, and the concrete drains were also completed. The additional nine roads, which are phase two of the works, are currently being tendered out to contractors so that work can continue. While I was in the community, some of the contractors, from the same community, including a woman, were very pleased with the work that they had done, and I was too.”

Indar ‘dunked’ claims being made by the political opposition that most roads in the community are incomplete.

“We cannot dig up all of the roads at once; we have to cater for medical emergencies, garbage removal, and so much more. People still have to get around; the children and elderly still have to get access in and out of the village. So most obviously, we have to work with the people as well, and at the same time, listen to the negative and misleading information provided by the opposition to the people in Albouystown; but it wouldn’t work because the people know better,” Minister Indar contended.

In a message to the residents of Albouystown, Minster Indar explained that all of the community projects are part of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s effort to ensure that Guyanese have access to a safer, cleaner, and better way of life.

“We are spending millions of dollars to enhance these communities so that we can all enjoy them with our families. It is a place where we can go and relax after a hard week at work, but we have to also take care of these facilities. We cannot continue to litter, break the tables and benches, or deface the structures; after they are damaged, what happens? We cannot continue to rebuild one thing over and over. This is not for Albouystown alone; this is for all Guyanese; we know better; let us do better.”

Some residents of the developing area shared their thoughts on the construction work occurring. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said, “We’re grateful for the enhancements. There has been a significant enhancement for the area, more security. Overall, we’re grateful for the progress.”

He added that the road was very inaccessible, but now there has been a significant ‘ease’ to residents. “We’re hoping there is some level of committee work that can be put in to maintain the current enhancement.”

A resident, who identified himself as Harry, noted that the project is a good one.

“It just brings a proper road to the community. What we’re supposed to get. That’s beneficial, I think, for everybody. Every citizen, everybody got to use the roadways.”

Meanwhile, Rudolph Joe, another resident, shared that the enhancements are a good improvement. He explained that these works were never done in Albouystown before.

Joe pointed out that there were no lights, or proper drainage systems in place before construction began; however, he has already seen that that has changed.