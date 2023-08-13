Local firms looking to cash in on O&G sector with US$4M chemical storage facility

Avocat Guyana Holdings Inc. (AGHI) and Guyana Logistics and Support Services Inc. (GLASS), are seeking to construct a US$4 million wharf at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara to support offshore and onshore operations.

The two firms which are currently seeking approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), explained, in their project summary that the country’s growing oil and gas sector requires facilities to support the expansion of the sector.

“In response to this need Avocat Guyana Holdings Inc. (AGHI) proposes the development of a chemical storage facility and laydown yard at Lot “A” of Tract “Y”, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara,” the firm said.

In November 2021 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was established between the two parties for the sole purpose of developing a mutually beneficial, cooperative and productive relationship.

According to the agreement, GLASS proposes to lease the facility and sub-let to prospective clients, prior to its construction, while operating a logistic base for the potential client.

The project will be divided into four blocks, with room for expansion. Once all the blocks are in full operation, the project is expected to service Guyana’s offshore energy projects in excess of 20 years or as long as contracts are retained.

Once approval is given the companies will proceed with the construction on the first block at the site, which they estimate will be completed within two years.

During the construction phase, the project is expected to provide employment for a minimum of 70 local workers who would preferably be taken from communities within proximity to the project area. Once the operational phase commences, an estimated thirty to forty persons from Guyana are expected to be employed on a full-time basis.

The chemical warehouse facility and laydown yard will be constructed on 9.825 acres (3.976 Hectares) of land located at Lot “a” of Tract “Y”, Land of Canaan, a relatively flat terrain with a mild slope from the East Bank Demerara Public Road to the Demerara River.

The facility will be bounded on the north by a drainage canal, which separates it from the Baker Hughes Guyana Supercenter, on the east, by the East Bank Demerara Public Road, on the south by Tripple D’s Inc. and the west by the Demerara River.

The project area sites ideally between two mega companies, including the Baker Hughes Supercenter to the north and Triple D’s Inc. to the south, both of which are positioned to provide oilfield services and equipment for Guyana’s budding petroleum sector.

According to the companies, the location site which is adjacent to the Demerara River, will facilitate river access that would allow the transition of products and supplies back and forth to the offshore operations, thus eliminating the need for road transportation and for a safer, cleaner and efficient operation since it will eliminate the risks associated with road transportation.