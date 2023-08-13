Historical land issue in West Berbice to be resolved

–as gov’t moves to empower residents of Mon-Choisi and Willemstad with land titles

–Cotton Tree residents to receive titles soon

MINISTER of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Saturday, announced that steps will be taken to regularise the communities of Mon-Choisi and Willemstad, West Coast Berbice.

Nandlall, during a visit to the area, told residents that surveyors from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) will soon visit the communities to initiate the process of regularisation.

For time immemorial, according to the Attorney General, lands between the communities of Cotton Tree from the east and Mon-Choisi have been occupied without the issuance of titles or transport to residents.

He said, however, that under former President Donald Ramotar, and now President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, the People’s Progress Party/Civic (PPP/C) has sought to empower residents by issuing certificates of title where possible.

“[Regarding these communities] we have decided we will correct that [ancient] process, and we will do that, which is necessary to ensure that, at the end of the process, you get a document called certificate of title which would indicate to the world that you are the owner of that portion of land,” Nandlall said.

He, however, related that the process will take some time and asked for patience and co-operation, since the government has decided to take the lead in the regularisation process, which should cost little to nothing for the residents.

“This process is unfortunately a long one and several steps have to be undertaken and completed before the title is issued. This process will not be able to be completed unless you co-operate.

“Significantly, the Government of Guyana firstly, under President Ramotar and now under President Ali, have taken the initiative to do this on your behalf and most of the expenses for this exercise is being absorbed by the state on your behalf, so your financial contribution is going to be minimal, if any at all. But in the end, you will get an important document called the certificate of title,” the Attorney General said.

He added that, apart from having a document that legally gives residents ownership of the land, it empowers them to have absolute and ultimate ownership to do as they please with their property, such as use it to access a mortgage or even sell if they so desire.

This, Nandlall said, is the goal of the administration, to give power to the people in the form of land ownership.

NEXT STEP

Regarding the next step, the Attorney General said that, from August 21, the first phase of the process will commence, which will entail surveyors demarcating the area to identify the boundaries of the block.

Subsequently, an occupational survey of each house lot will be conducted to measure the size of each lot; this would require the co-operation of the residents to give access to their properties. Nandlall said that, as part of the process, some fences might have to be moved.

“Because there was no regularisation of the area, some fences may have gone beyond where they should have been; streets may be blocked because someone may have extended their fence beyond the area that they were supposed to occupy.

“This exercise would require adjustments to be made because, in the end, as far as possible, we have to ensure there are no obstacles in the egress and ingress of persons to their lands, and if your fence is blocking someone, we will have to bring it back in line and you will have to co-operate because if you don’t, you will be stalling the entire process,” the Attorney General said.

He further advised that there should be fully prepared, when the surveyor visits, to give the name(s) of the property owner/s.

That, Nandlall said, has advantages, since, at that stage, they could decide on how or to whom the ownership of the property is shared with/given to.

He announced that certificates of title will soon be handed out to residents of Cotton Tree, since authorities have completed the regularisation process for that community. Following the meeting, residents who were present lauded the initiative.

“It would mean everything to me. The main objective of life is owning something that is yours, and when you are the owner, you have the power to pass it on to other generations. So, for me, that’s the main objective,” said 47-year-old Clairmont Shultz.

Fazal Razack, another resident, said to be the holder of the title would definitely make a positive impact on his life. He said he was born and raised in the community, and after so many years, it is pleasing to see commencement of the process to regularise the area.

Another resident, Esmay Henry, 65, said she is thankful for the process and is looking forward to the survey and demarcation exercise, so everyone could get their rightful portion of land.