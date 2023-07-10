Guyana experiencing profound transformation, change and hope

–remains one of the closest regional partners of the US at this critical juncture, Secretary Blinken says

By Clestine Juan

GUYANA and the United States of America have solidified their status as close partners, with United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken affirming the strength of the nations’ relationship.

During a joint press conference with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, last Thursday, at State House, Secretary Blinken expressed his appreciation for Guyana’s significant role as one of the United States’ closest partners in the Caribbean region.

The high-level US official said that the partnership is rooted in shared values and principles, such as the rule of law and democracy.

Secretary Blinken added that both countries are committed to upholding these fundamental principles and working together to ensure that every nation abides by them.

“…the work that we’re doing together with one of our closest partners in the Caribbean, at a moment of such profound transformation, such profound change, such profound hope…,” he said.

Referencing the economic ties between the United States and Guyana, Secretary Blinken acknowledged the United States as Guyana’s largest trading partner.

In 2022, the accumulated trade between the two countries exceeded US$3.9 billion. The United States is the top destination for Guyanese exports, with a value of US$2.7 billion, and the leading source of Guyana’s imports, amounting to US$1.2 billion.

President Ali echoed Secretary Blinken’s sentiments, highlighting the broad and deep partnership between the two countries.

“We share common interests in three very important areas, that is, food security, energy security, and climate security. As you know, Guyana has contributed significantly in all three of these areas.

“The vision of Guyana is to position our country to be a leader, a global leader on energy security, food security, and climate security. We are seeking to expand our partnership with the US in all of these areas.” the Head of State said.

President Ali expressed his commitment to expand the partnership with the United States in these critical areas while simultaneously developing Guyana’s energy sector and promoting renewable energy initiatives to achieve decarbonisation targets.

One of the key areas of collaboration is energy security. Guyana’s emergence as a major player in the oil and gas industry has attracted considerable interest from the United States. The development of offshore oil reserves presents an opportunity for energy diversification and the enhancement of regional energy security.

COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE

Of particular importance is Guyana’s commitment to forest conservation and its role in combating climate change.

President Ali shared with Secretary Blinken Guyana’s efforts to promote the importance of forests and sought further partnership with the United States to advance the forest agenda within the framework of climate change.

He highlighted a historic deal in which Guyana will earn a minimum of $750 million from the sale of internationally certified carbon credits to the Hess Corporation over the next decade, with at least 15 per cent of the funds being reinvested in indigenous communities.

“The agreement that Guyana reached with a private corporation…is of great significance and demonstrates in a very powerful way how Guyana is all at once using responsibly the funding resources that it now has at hand, while also making investments in the climate future, and making investments in the transition to renewables,” Dr. Ali said.

Secretary Blinken commended Guyana for its leadership in forest conservation and its demonstration that responsible use of fossil fuel resources can coexist with climate mitigation and environmental protection.

He acknowledged that 86 per cent of Guyana’s territory is covered by forests, making it a vital national carbon sink.

The United States, through its Export-Import Bank, is actively collaborating with the Guyanese government on a major Gas-to-Energy project, aimed at cutting emissions by 50 per cent and harnessing American expertise to facilitate Guyana’s dynamic growth and enhance regional energy security.

The leaders also underscored the importance of food security, particularly in the Caribbean region, which has experienced significant challenges due to the global climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing conflicts.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to addressing these issues, and have been working together through initiatives like the US-Caribbean High-Level Action Committee on Food Security.

Guyana, in its role as co-chair, has been at the forefront of efforts to expand small farmers’ access to technology, reduce trade barriers, and improve transportation infrastructure to enhance food security in the region.

Additionally, the joint press engagement highlighted the strong co-operation between Guyana and the United States in the area of security.

Secretary Blinken acknowledged Guyana’s hosting of the upcoming Tradewinds exercise, an annual event conducted by the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) to strengthen the Caribbean’s ability to combat transnational criminal organisations, address security threats, and respond to natural disasters.

The United States has invested over $830 million in the Caribbean-based security initiative since its inception in 2010, focusing on strengthening law enforcement, reducing illicit trafficking, and preventing youth crime.

President Ali commended the United States for its support in training Guyana’s security forces, leading to significant success in combating various forms of crime in recent years.

TREMENDOUS ROLE

“The United States has played a tremendous role in the training of our security forces in the last few years. We had the greatest partnership in terms of the training of our security forces and partnership in combating many different forms of crime, and we will gain tremendous success in the last few years in these areas,” he said.

Dr. Ali reiterated Guyana’s commitment to continue and expand this partnership, fostering stronger relationships, trust, and networks. The expanded relationship with SOUTHCOM has yielded positive outcomes in regional security, further solidifying Guyana’s position as an important security partner.

The comprehensive partnership between the United States and Guyana is not limited to specific areas of co-operation but extends to various aspects of bilateral relations.

Both countries are committed to creating an enabling environment for private sector engagement and investment.

President Ali highlighted the significant increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) in Guyana over the past three years, particularly from the United States. He mentioned that in 2022 alone, the FDI from the US reached a historic high of US$4.2 billion, reflecting a positive shift in the country’s investment landscape.

“This is the highest in history. And if you look at the investment from different countries, this is the highest investment over the last few years,” the President said.

President Ali attributed this surge in investment to the strong bilateral relationship between Guyana and the US, as well as the policy environment and trust-building initiatives undertaken by both nations.

He expressed his satisfaction with the growing interest and participation of the US private sector in Guyana’s opportunities, adding that this newfound enthusiasm from American investors has contributed to the rise in overall investment from the US.