E-bikes registration process implemented for safety not revenue generation

–VP Jagdeo says

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has singled out the need to prioritise safety, while avoiding unnecessary red tape and financial burdens regarding the registration of electric bikes (E-bikes) in Guyana.

In a recent interview on social media, Dr Jagdeo acknowledged that the country is divided into two groups regarding electric bike regulations.

He said that some persons believe there should be no rules governing the use of the bike, while others expressed valid concerns about the potential bureaucratic hurdles and costs associated with registration.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised, however, that everyone share a common concern, which is the urgent need to improve safety on the roads.

“A lot of people are getting killed on the roads due to the lack of safety measures,” Vice-President Jagdeo said, while highlighting the urgency to address this matter.

One of the key aspects of the discussion revolved around the distinction between motorised electric bikes and traditional pedal bikes.

The Vice-President clarified: “These bikes are not ordinary bikes; they are like motorbikes without pedals. When they are on public roads, they are silent because they are electric bikes. So, we must ensure the safety of both the riders and others on the road.”

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Dr. Jagdeo said that the registration process was not intended as a revenue-generating measure.

“We are not interested in collecting taxes. We don’t want money for registration from these people. Let me make that clear. [It] is not a revenue earning measure. I think the idea was to register to bring some control,” he said.

Acknowledging concerns raised by some citizens, the Vice-President reassured them that the registration process would be simplified and streamlined.

“We have to make this process simple. We have to put in place some rules that would ensure safety, but without it becoming burdensome to people. So, they need to give us some time to work this through on the ground,” he said, addressing potential worries about red tapes.

Vice-President Jagdeo also recognised the involvement of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the registration process.

He assured the public that GRA would exercise flexibility and understanding during the initial phase of implementation.

“The Commissioner General has said they can be a bit flexible on this matter whilst we are working this issue through. But we have to be balanced here,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The Vice-President added that the government’s intention is to enhance safety rather than impose punitive measures.

“We will make this a smooth process because the idea is not a punitive one to punish people. We want them to use these bikes, but in a safe way. We are going to address it,” he said.

The GRA has commenced registration of E-bikes countrywide in compliance with the recent Amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which was successfully passed in the National Assembly on May 10.

The Act defines an electric cycle as any motorcycle that has an electric motor and is fitted with an effective stopping system controlled by the use of brakes, gears, or motor control.

In practical terms, this means that electric cycles would be subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles when it comes to registration and use.

This includes requirements for safety standards, and other aspects of motor vehicle operation.

Based on data from the Guyana Police Force, 11 persons were killed, and 14 others suffered significant injuries due to the use of electric cycles from 2021 to 2023.

All the riders did not have any vehicular licence and took advantage of the fact that at the time the GRA was not regulating electric cycles.