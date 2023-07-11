13 persons successfully complete Republic Bank’s Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme

SOME 13 persons are now equipped to secure a job within the CARICOM region after graduating from Republic Bank’s Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme.

According to a press release from the bank, persons celebrated their achievement at the ceremony held at the Marriott.

The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of seven months of training, and Republic Bank’s 12th annual apprenticeship programme.

“Each apprentice received a Caribbean Vocational Qualification Banking Operations Level 1 certificate approved by the Council for Human and Social Development of CARICOM through the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET). With this qualification, the apprentices will be eligible for jobs within the CARICOM Region,” the bank said.

During the course of the programme, each apprentice was also continuously evaluated on their performance in several areas. This was facilitated by a team of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited assessors trained by the CTVET and the Bank’s Learning & Talent Development Centre.

The apprentices were attached to various branches across the bank’s network from November 2022 to June 2023, when they were trained and provided with the tools that would assist them in their integration into the world of work.

“Having received knowledge in several areas of banking operations, the apprentices were each tasked with preparing a business proposal for review, and were also exposed to public speaking by participating in effective presentation component,” Republic Bank said.

The apprentices engaged in a community outreach initiative at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and were exposed to an interactive session on first aid facilitated by the Guyana Red Cross Society.

Through a field trip, the youths enjoyed a day of fun with a guided Essequibo River tour, with stops at Fort Island, Bartica, Bara Cara Falls, and the Sloth Island Resort. This allowed for an appreciation of Guyana’s natural beauty and relaxation after hard work.

“To continually encourage high level performances, special awards were also presented to the apprentices for various areas such as for Best All Rounder, Best Business Proposal, Most Effective Presentation, Most Disciplined Apprentice, Most Improved Apprentice and Most Congenial Apprentice,” the bank said.

The Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme was first introduced in Guyana in 2008 primarily to bridge the gap between the end of the participants’ school life and the start of their careers.

“Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited remains committed to the development of the youths in Guyana and will continue to inspire, motivate and instill proper work values and ethics in those who enter the programme,” the bank affirmed.