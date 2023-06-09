Region Two residents impressed with fast pace of development

–laud PPP/C gov’t for consistency

THOUSANDS of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) residents are benefitting from a better quality of life thanks to the efforts of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which has repaired the damage done by the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) from 2015-2020, residents have said.

Following a recent public meeting held at the Supenaam Waterfront, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, assured citizens that even though their lives have already been transformed within just three years of the PPP/C being in office, much more was in store for the Cinderella County.

After speaking with several locals, the Guyana Chronicle ascertained how those developments have enhanced the region’s capacity and outlook.

Shanta Sankar, a resident of Airy Hall, related that since the PPP/C was elected to office, her family’s life has transformed significantly.

According to Sankar, when the APNU+AFC was in power, the hardships that the people of Essequibo faced were unbelievable.

She remarked: “We had a lot of losses in our businesses… more than what we buy, we throw away.”

Sankar added that numerous businesses across the region endured immense sufferings during the coalition’s tenure owing to harsh taxes, among other “thoughtless” implementations.

Sankar then went on to say: “Money wasn’t circulating, jobs weren’t circulating… financially, people were suffering.”

The Airy Hall resident then called out the opposition for feeding the people of Region Two “empty promises and lies.”

“They [APNU+AFC] promised us a lot of things and we couldn’t see none of the manifesto [promises] being successful,” she said.

The same views were shared by a number of other locals, including parents who praised the Because We Care cash grant.

Additionally, PPP/C Local Government Elections candidates shared similar views, emphasising the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s unwavering dedication to improving the standard of living for all Guyanese, especially with Guyana now experiencing advancements under his governance.

Additionally, Seelochnie of Good Hope, who is also a PPP/C LGE PR candidate, said that because of the government’s outstanding work, she wants to aid in spreading progress.

Highlighting that despite President Ali’s fight to destroy racism, it is lingering in some backdoors.

Seelochnie, however, said: “We do everything for everyone here and we always live in love and unity,” adding that the people of the Pomeroon-Supenaam are gathered under the President’s “One Guyana” initiative to continue fighting for all.

“I think their [APNU+AFC] vulgarity is so much that their own people [are] turning against them,” she added.