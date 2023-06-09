Norton’s attacks on First Lady a ‘new low’

–Dr. Jagdeo says

GENERAL Secretary for the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, condemned attacks on the First Lady, Arya Ali, by the Opposition leader, Aubrey Norton.

Despite parading around with a mask of civility and honesty during their press conferences, the PPP General Secretary said the opposition is everything it claims it’s not, especially given the recent attack on the First Lady.

He said: “On the ground, their campaign, by the same individuals, often, it tells a different story and this has always been the duality of APNU.”

Dr. Jagdeo labelled the opposition’s campaigning of disparaging persons’ character and spreading lies in communities as “downright vile.”

Instead of focusing on their campaign, according to the General Secretary, APNU members often decide to cast their sole focus on him and the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, adding that the opposition is filled with malicious people.

“So, it’s nothing new, but it took a new low when the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Norton, went after the First Lady in a vile way, knowing she would not be able to defend herself because she is not part of the politics and the campaign,” Jagdeo remarked.

Calling it a “disgusting thing by a very small-minded man,” the PPP General Secretary said he does not know if Norton just hates women or believes he can bully them, considering suspected past actions.

Jagdeo was also disappointed by the women’s Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)’s silence on the entire scenario.

“All of these women NGOs around the country… sometimes I’m disgusted by their behaviour because they are political. They say they defend women’s rights, but they just sit down and do nothing about it,” Jagdeo said.

The PPP General Secretary was confident that if the tables were turned and it was a PPP/C member who made any distasteful comment towards an APNU member, the NGOs would be quick to voice their opinions.

According to him: “Just imagine if one of us had said that in relation to an APNU person, the First Lady. You would have had now an outcry by some of the same cowards, the cowards who pretend.”

In a viral video, Opposition Leader, Norton, at a public meeting, decided to take ‘jabs,’ and make snarky remarks at the First Lady in an attempt to respond to the President’s recent exposure of APNU’s history of poor governance and lack of transparency and credibility.