PPP/C has become a ‘force to be reckoned with’

-Jagdeo tells mammoth crowd at Leonora rally

HIGHLIGHTING the number of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) supporters who are crossing over, People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Friday, said the growing membership and the increasing diversity have strengthened his party.

He was at the time addressing a huge crowd at Kowsilla Park, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

He pointed out that the noticeable, growing shift of the party’s diversity, and its continued openness and acceptance of all ethnicities, are tearing down the racism rhetoric being peddled by the APNU.

“Our party keeps growing from strength to strength as we include new members into this family. Do not ever underestimate the political party you belong to or support. This party has an enormous history. It has earned its place in this country because of what it has done to improve the lives of the people,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

As it grows stronger, Dr. Jagdeo boasted that the party has become a force to be reckoned with.

“Since we won back the (General and Regional) elections, APNU supporters have seen that the only party that has Guyana’s interest at heart is the PPP/C. The face of our party is changing, we are becoming stronger. We are becoming unstoppable. The work that we are doing now with the [community] outreaches we are building massive support across the country,” Dr Jagdeo related.

Speaking to supporters, majority of whom were decked out in the party’s trademark red colour, Dr. Jagdeo described the PPP/C as a credible party that has stood up against the lies of the APNU, which hoodwinked the populace in 2015 when they made broad lavish promises, many of never materialised.

“They tried to rig the [2020] elections for five months. Three times they tried to swear in [former APNU Presidential Candidate David] Granger. We still defeated them in 2020. That takes a party that has credibility. No ordinary party in the face of all of these odds could stand up and defeat a force like APNU. And we have not remained static from that time to now because of our credibility. What did they do in the five years [in office]? It was evident to the country that they had no plan to develop Guyana,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked.

Friday’s meeting kicked off a series of rallies that the party will be holding over the weekend, as campaign action heats up in the run up to the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE).

This year is shaping up to be a prosperous run for the governing party, which has already won by default, no contest wins in 13 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and a combined 291 of the 610 constituencies within the LAAs.

Due to its growing numbers, the PPP/C is the only party that is able to contest in all 610 constituencies across the country.

On Friday, thousands of members of the disciplined services participated in early voting.

Since last Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo had put out an appeal to the members of the joint services to support the party that they believe has their best interest at heart. He reminded of all the ways that the PPP/C has given back to the disciplined forces.

As he spoke on Friday, he reminded the gathering of the PPP/C’s upkeep of its promise to restore the disciplined services’ one-month tax-free bonus, which had previously been removed by the APNU while they held office with the Alliance for Change (AFC) from 2015 – 2020.

Dr. Jagdeo noted that the PPP/C government will continue to work for the people, even in the face of opposition from the APNU or its political partner, the AFC.

“We take our promises seriously. Every single promise we stand behind it. We are fighting them off because we believe in fighting for what is important to the people of this country,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked to roaring cheers from the vibrant crowd.