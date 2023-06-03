Gov’t to assist displaced Hill Foot squatters

SQUATTERS of Hill Foot, Soesdyke were engaged on Friday morning by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy, and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, regarding an ongoing dispute between them and property owner, Lawrence Almeem.

The meeting was held at CHPA’s Brickdam, Georgetown Headquarters. CHPA Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles, was also present. The ongoing conflict stems from the demolition of squatters’ structures by the private landowner on May, 31, 2023, following a civil court ruling.

Through CHPA, the government is implementing a relocation and resettlement programme to ensure the families are in a safer environment. CEO Greaves stated that each household will be offered a plot of land or a turn-key house, based on their preference.

He indicated that all the applications would be fast-tracked and urged the squatters to work with the agency. The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) is also offering the squatters land at Long Creek. Additionally, persons have the option of remaining at the Hill Foot land and applying for prescriptive rights.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy further assured the squatters that the government will work with all those who are displaced. He reaffirmed that the government is in no way responsible for the eviction and urged them to ignore the falsehoods spewed by the political opposition.

Squatters are also urged to refrain from unlawfully blocking roads and damaging property.