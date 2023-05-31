News Archives
Advancing regional cooperation
Brazil

President Ali, other Heads of State participate in Summit of South American Leaders

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and other Heads of State of South America participated in the Summit of South American Leaders at Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

The summit was organised by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva.

The other Heads of State who attended the Summit are the President of the Republic of Colombia Gustavo Petro; the President of the Republic of Argentina Alberto Fernández; the President of Bolivia Luis Arce; the President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric; the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro; President of the Republic of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez; President of the Republic of Suriname Chan Santokhi; President of the Republic of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso; and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Peru Alberto Otárola Peñarand. (Office of the President photos)

