Mahdia tragedy…

Sherana Daniels succumbs to injuries

takes death toll to 20

SHERANA Daniels, a 14-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries in the fire that ravaged the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School, passed away on Tuesday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Despite valiant efforts by doctors to save her life, Daniels succumbed shortly before 10:00 hrs to the effects of carbon monoxide inhalation, in spite of having been resuscitated twice.

With the teen’s heartbreaking demise, the toll from the devastating blaze now stands at 19 young girls and a five-year-old boy.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, she was the victim who was air-dashed to Georgetown on the morning of May 22.

She was listed as critical before being air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where her condition remained the same until her passing.

The Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony and management of GPHC extended condolences to the family of Daniels.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health provided an update on the condition of another child, a 13-year-old who was a victim of the Mahdia fire tragedy.

The child was air-dashed to the Northwell Burn Center at the University Hospital in Staten Island, New York, on Sunday, May 28.

“Her condition remains stable and improving. The young girl had the first of multiple surgeries on Monday (May 29) afternoon. She is doing well, and we expect a positive outcome. Her mom is with her and her dad will be flown into NY this week to also be with them,” the release stated.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, via a Facebook post, sent his heartfelt condolences to the parents, relatives, and students of Mahdia Secondary School on the passing of Daniels.

“We pray that her loved ones are granted strength and courage during this difficult period. My government and all of Guyana continue to keep you in our prayers. Rest in peace, and rise in glory, Sherana!” President Ali said in a post.

Additionally, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud also expressed condolences to the family of Sherana.

“My heart goes out to the parents and her sister because it has been a very challenging period for them to see her there in the ICU,” Dr. Persaud said.