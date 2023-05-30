News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pilot to be charged with 16 counts of trafficking in persons
Orlando Charles
Orlando Charles

ORLANDO Charles, a 45-year-old pilot and businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, with 16 counts of trafficking in persons, Contrary to Section 3(1)(i) of the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Charles, between November 1, 2022 and May 18, 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelans between the Mazaruni River in Region Seven and Georgetown.
The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

Subsequent to the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of trafficking in persons.

“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat trafficking in persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana,” the GPF said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.