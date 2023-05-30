Pilot to be charged with 16 counts of trafficking in persons

ORLANDO Charles, a 45-year-old pilot and businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, with 16 counts of trafficking in persons, Contrary to Section 3(1)(i) of the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.



According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Charles, between November 1, 2022 and May 18, 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelans between the Mazaruni River in Region Seven and Georgetown.

The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

Subsequent to the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of trafficking in persons.

“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat trafficking in persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana,” the GPF said.