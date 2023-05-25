News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
UWI grieves with Guyana after loss of 19 young lives
news-default

THE following statement was issued by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies in response to the tragic fire in Guyana on Sunday, May 20, 2023:

“The entire regional University of the West Indies grieves with the government and people of Guyana on the recent loss of 19 young lives in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School, located in the Potaro-Siparuni region, west of the Essequibo River.
It is a tragedy that pierces the hearts of people worldwide who, perhaps for the first time, are learning of the indigenous peoples who live, work, and love there.

Even as we offer our sincerest condolences and wish the injured and other survivors strength and courage to endure in the weeks, months and years ahead, we at The UWI stand ready to provide practical support to the Government of Guyana as they treat with affected families and students who must deal with the immense physical and emotional trauma that they have so grievously suffered.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.