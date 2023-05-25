UWI grieves with Guyana after loss of 19 young lives

THE following statement was issued by Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies in response to the tragic fire in Guyana on Sunday, May 20, 2023:



“The entire regional University of the West Indies grieves with the government and people of Guyana on the recent loss of 19 young lives in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School, located in the Potaro-Siparuni region, west of the Essequibo River.

It is a tragedy that pierces the hearts of people worldwide who, perhaps for the first time, are learning of the indigenous peoples who live, work, and love there.

Even as we offer our sincerest condolences and wish the injured and other survivors strength and courage to endure in the weeks, months and years ahead, we at The UWI stand ready to provide practical support to the Government of Guyana as they treat with affected families and students who must deal with the immense physical and emotional trauma that they have so grievously suffered.”