Tourism Development: Colin Edwards receives Hall of Fame Lifetime Award

COLIN Edwards of Rock View Lodge has received the Hall of Fame Lifetime Award for contributing to tourism development in the Rupununi and Guyana.

The award was presented to Edwards at the recent Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) President’s Awards Dinner and Auction.

THAG’s President, Harrinand Persaud, explained that the award is given to an individual, icon, group of two or more people, or a company for aiding in enhancing Guyana’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The individual must have made a substantial and sustained contribution to leadership and service in the country’s hospitality and tourism industry and have been involved for ten or more years.

Edwards has owned and operated the Rock View Lodge and the Oasis at Annai, Region Nine, serving the industry for over three decades.

Upon receiving the award, Edwards thanked his colleagues for their continued support.

“I want to thank our dear president for his vision for tourism in Guyana. We have an incredible future once we get it right, and with the support of the public sector [and] the private sector will help to make it happen. I cannot fail to thank my family and friends for all their support,” Edwards said.

He expressed his vision for sustainable community and economic activities.

“Our people have to survive and they survive on catching wildlife, bleeding balata, and lumbering. We, in our humble way, love sharing our happiness and hospitality with our guests,” Edwards added.

Other members of the association were also awarded including Kenneth Shivdyal for Best Tour Guide, Cara Lodge for Hotel of the Year, and Wilderness Explorers for tour operator of the year.

The ceremony also recognised the achievements of individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the tourism industry in Guyana.