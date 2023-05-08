Regional administration invites bids for 13 developmental projects in Region Seven

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is aiming to execute several public works projects, costing over $72 million.

According to an ad in the May 7 edition of this newspaper, the RDC has officially opened bids for eligible and qualified persons. The region intends to do maintenance on 13 roads.

According to the engineer, $10.17 million is estimated for the maintenance of ‘Benji’ Street Road, Bartica, while $7.23 million for that of Byderabo Back Road.

Meanwhile, maintenance of the road at Eighth Street, between Second & Third Avenue, Bartica and the road at First Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Bartica, are both estimated to be $6.26 million each.

Also, approximated at $4 million each, is maintenance of the Kamarang/Waramadong farm-to- market road and the Kako/Kamarang farm-to-market road.

The RDC office has advised that tender documents for the projects can be purchased from the Regional Administration Office in Bartica for a non-refundable fee of $2,500 per copy.

Bidders are asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents, and valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the standard bidding documents.

The RDC said completed documents could be deposited in the tender box at the RDC Office by 09:00hrs on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Within the 2023 budget, the government has allocated over $667 million for development of the resource-rich region.

Within the budget, over $113 million was given to improve the public works sector within the region. Some of the planned projects to be carried out are: rehabilitation of roads at Byderabo Hill; construction of a bridge at Mora Camp and the construction of revetments at Karrau.

In an effort to enhance education delivery and provide more schools and education facilities, $278.5 million was handed to the region.

The provision for water-supply systems at St. Martin’s and 72 Miles Primary Schools, construction of living quarters at Bartica and the health post at Eteringbang, along with the rehabilitation and extension of health posts at Kangaruma, Batavia, Puruni and Quebenang are on the cards for Region Seven.

Meanwhile, in the health sector, over $229 million has been allocated to improve the health services with projects such as: the purchase of river ambulances, boats and outboard engines.