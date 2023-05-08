Infrastructural works moving apace at new housing site in Bartica

CONSTRUCTION of the first 100 middle-income, three-bedroom flat housing units at Bartica, Region Seven, will commence in the coming weeks, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) announced on Saturday.

CH&PA’s Director of Projects, Omar Narine, led a visit to the new site which is located at 7 Miles, just off from the Bartica Airstrip.

A few regional officials and other engineers were also on the site visit which was done on Friday.

According to the entity, this new development is valued at approximately $1 billion.

Currently, three contractors have mobilised and works are progressing as planned.