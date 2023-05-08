East Indians who settled at Anna Regina remembered

THE sterling contributions of the East Indian immigrants who settled in Region Two, were celebrated on Sunday during an enlightening and colourful cultural programme.

The event which was held at Cotton Field where they had settled, was organised by the region’s events committee.

The programme featured bhagans, hymns, poems, dances, reflections and qaseedas. The Guyana and Indian flags were hoisted in the section where the East Indian Settlement Monument was erected to remember them.

In 2021, the Arrival Day Committee and the Region Two Administration had recommissioned the monument which is located approximately five minutes from the Cotton Field Public Road.

The 56 immigrants settled in the area in 1838. They were brought from India on the Whitby and Hesperous and sent to the Anna Regina Sugar Plantation to work as labourers.

Retired headmaster and educator, Sir Parmeshwar Lall, in reflecting on the rich history of the settlement, told the gathering that his grandfather and great grandmother came from India in 1907 and settled in Region Two.

“Things were very bad in terms of economics. Research has shown that there were 38 sugar estates in Region Two and they were doing badly, and so the planters went and brought the Indian ancestors to work,” Lall said.

He said that the Indians were not kidnapped, but were fooled into thinking that they would have a good life in Guyana.

According to Sir Lall, the Hesperous ship took 90 days to reach Guyana and when it arrived, 56 Indians were dispatched to Bushlot. In 1839, he said the Indian government had suspended indentureship until the British managers of the estate made conditions favourable for Indians.

He said the Imam Baksh family was an “outstanding” family that settled at Bushlot after the Hamburg beach was flooded in 1876.

Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva said that Guyanese must be reminded of the hardship endured by the Indians during the 19th century.

She emphasised that this period was a turning point in Guyana’s history. Those Indians left a legacy which is still evident in the dances and music, she said before urging persons to read up about this part of history during their quiet moments.

“Every day we are experiencing the tradition and culture the Indians left in Guyana and their footprints are everywhere. Their culture and traditions are [being] preserved,” De Silva said.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit; Regional Executive Officer, Susannah Saywack, and Police Commander of Region Two, Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran were also in attendance (Indrawattie Natram)