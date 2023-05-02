Labour Ministry conducted over 7,000 workplace inspections

–in under three years – Minister Hamilton

THE government, through the Ministry of Labour, remains dedicated to Guyanese workers and has pledged to continue to enforce laws and regulations through inspections at workplaces.

Since the government assumed office on August 2, 2020, the ministry has conducted over 7,000 labour inspections throughout Guyana, with the view of enforcing labour and occupational safety and health laws.

This was according to Minister Joseph Hamilton in his message to commemorate Labour Day, which is observed annually on May 1.

Minister Hamilton said the inspections provided technical information to both employers and employees.

They also ensure that the legal provisions relating to conditions of work and the protection of workers are enforced.

He further noted that tackling labour and employment issues is critical for Guyana to achieve the targets set out in the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and for the country’s economic and social progress.

“Consequently, the tripartite dedication of government, employers and workers’ organisations is imperative and one that must be encouraged, promoted and sustained, for us to realise our goals and prosperity for all the workers and people of our beautiful country.

“The process of social dialogue is fundamental and at the core of good industrial relations, which is needed for achieving solutions, stability, and good economic outcomes. Importantly, workers must also be active and ensure their rights are not ignored in the workplace,” he said.

As the oil and gas industry continues to experience accelerated growth and a spike in foreign direct investments, the minister said the government is committed to ensuring that both local and foreign employers comply with the constitutional provision of the “right to equal pay for equal work or work of equal value and to just conditions of work.”

“Importantly, this accelerated expansion and increase in economic activities have increased the demand for skilled workers,” Minister Hamilton pointed out.

To this end, workers are being urged to make use of the many opportunities made available by the government to enhance their skills.

“It would be remiss of me not to underscore the importance of trade unions and the role that they have played and continue to play in the struggle for workers’ rights, equity, just conditions of work and justice for workers throughout Guyana.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Labour will continue to work with the trade unions to ensure that they remain a formidable and major stakeholder in ensuring workers’ rights are protected and contributing to economic growth through involvement in economic and social policy-making, collective bargaining and negotiations at all levels,” the Labour Minister said.

Hamilton also saluted workers for their commitment, effort, dedication and hard work as the nation works towards building a sustainable future.