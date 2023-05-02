News Archives
Jaigobin is new Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry President
New members of the ECCI, along with regional officials
HOTEL and supermarket owner Ganesh Jaigobin of Henrietta, Region Two, was on Sunday elected President of the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ECCI).

Jaigobin and the other members of the ECCI were elected at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Essequibo businessman will serve alongside Danraj Singh, Vice President; Verina Rasheed, Secretary; Sheleenie Sukhdeo, Treasurer; and Rawle Pierce, Assistant Secretary-Treasurer.

The committee members who were elected include Balram Sukhnandan, Tagewattie Ahlam, Parmanand Singh, Chandreka Narine, Nateram Ramanan, Chandresheker Sharma, Ravi Persaud, Deoshanker Mohan, Swetlana Kingston and Colleen Prince.

Jaigobin congratulated all the members and pledged his commitment to work towards the upliftment of the private sector in Essequibo.

The businessman said he looks forward to working with the executive of the ECCI, the Regional Democratic Council and the government to improve the business environment in Region Two. He urged the members to co-operate and to work as a team to enhance the ECCI.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma DeSilva, who was at the meeting, said the RDC will work with the new members to advance the development of the region.

She also said the government has done and continues to do its part to support businesses, whether through training, grants or loans.

DeSilva urged the ECCI to continue to advocate for businesses and conduct training for its members so that the business community could evolve. She also urged them to tap into the tourism sector in the region, as there is a plethora of opportunities to capitalise on.

Staff Reporter

