Miss Guyana Culture Queen delegates sashed
The 10 Miss Guyana Culture Queen delegates at the recently held sashing event (Photo sourced from the Miss Guyana Culture Queen Facebook page)
THE ten women who were selected to compete for the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2023 crown were officially sashed, on Saturday evening, at the Umana Yana.

Denica Henry, Tamia Dodson, Siani Archer, Kayla King, Tamasha Oxford, Jasmine Assanah, Quissieana Odle, Keri Duncan, Shemina Peroune and Lisa Hassan strutted down the runway in Randy Madray and Michelle Cole-Wagner designs, much to the delight of the audience.

Attendees witnessed first-hand, the beauty and grace of the delegates and were clearly impressed.

Gabriella Chapman, the pageant’s PR Coordinator, said that each delegate stood out with her intelligence. She said that the ambitious women were the “best of the best”.

Among the highlights of the night was the display of the 2023 crown by Arian Dahlia Richmond, the first runner-up in the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2019 pageant. She represented Guyana.

Titled, ‘Roar of the jaguar’, the crown was made to suit and celebrate the strength of Guyana.

The pageant is set for June 24, 2023, at the National Cultural Centre. The winner will represent Guyana in the Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant which will be held in St. Kitts and Nevis in August.

