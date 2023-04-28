Applications open for Miss Jamzone Guyana 2023

THE search is on for the next Miss Jamzone Guyana as the application process for those interested in competing for the coveted crown has opened.

Hits and Jams Entertainment recently opened the portal for young women to submit their applications.

In the initial announcement, the company stated that interested applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 26, must not be married, had a marriage annulled, or have given birth to or parented a child.

Those interested in vying for the title must be at least five feet, four inches (5’4”) tall, have a performing talent and must not have a criminal record.

The deadline for the submission of applications is May 1, 2023.

Miss Jamzone Guyana and the popular Jamzone Summer Break returned last year after a hiatus.

According to previous reports, the pageant aims to create opportunities for tourism, promote societal connections and encourage self-confidence among young women.

Seven finalists competed in the last competition, with Amel Griffith copping the title. She later went on to represent Guyana at the Miss Cricket Carnival competition.